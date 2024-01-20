Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 20, 2024

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.