Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.