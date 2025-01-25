Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -1. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 34.