Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light west wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.