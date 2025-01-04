Weather Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.