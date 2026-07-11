Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.