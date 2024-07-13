Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2024

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

