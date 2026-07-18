Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2026

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 58. West-southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

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Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West-southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

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