Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.