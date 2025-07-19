Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.