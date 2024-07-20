Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2024

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Areas of smoke after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Areas of smoke before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 29 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

