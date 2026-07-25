Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

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Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.