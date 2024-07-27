Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.