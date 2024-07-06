Weather Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93.