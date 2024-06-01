Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2024

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.