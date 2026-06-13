Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

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Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy.

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