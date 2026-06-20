Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

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Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

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