Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.