Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

