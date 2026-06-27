Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

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Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.