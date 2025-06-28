Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 28, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

