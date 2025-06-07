Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 7, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Friday, June 6, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, June 6, 2025

FREE PASSES TO STATE PARKS

FREE PASSES TO STATE PARKS

Landowners Express Concerns with Changes to Hunting Licensing

Landowners Express Concerns with Changes to Hunting Licensing

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 5, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 5, 2025