Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Related Articles

109 MPH Wind Causes Headaches For WYDOT And WHP

109 MPH Wind Causes Headaches For WYDOT And WHP

Bookkeeper Released Following Initial Appearance to Felony Theft Charge

Bookkeeper Released Following Initial Appearance to Felony Theft Charge

Governor Receives 3 Nominees for Circuit Court Judge in Sweetwater County

Governor Receives 3 Nominees for Circuit Court Judge in Sweetwater County

Wyoming Trucks and Cars Hires Rock Springs Native as General Sales Manager

Wyoming Trucks and Cars Hires Rock Springs Native as General Sales Manager