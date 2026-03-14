Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

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Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.