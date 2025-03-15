Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 15, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Snow. High near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Related Articles

Cleo ‘Jo’ Gagnon (Sep. 8, 1931 – March 11, 2025)

Cleo ‘Jo’ Gagnon (Sep. 8, 1931 – March 11, 2025)

Weather Forecast for Friday, March 14, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, March 14, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Green River Man Faces Multiple Charges of Child Exploitation

Green River Man Faces Multiple Charges of Child Exploitation