Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Snow. High near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.