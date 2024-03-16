Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.