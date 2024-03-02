Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2024

Saturday: Rain likely between 11am and 4pm, then snow likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

