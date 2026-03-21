Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

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Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.