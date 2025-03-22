Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 22 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

