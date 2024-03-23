Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2024

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Rain showers likely before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 5pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

