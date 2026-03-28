Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

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Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

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