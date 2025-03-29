Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Rain showers likely before 8pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8pm and 9pm, then snow showers likely after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a south wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 2am, then snow showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

