Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2024

Saturday: Snow likely before 11am, then rain and snow likely between 11am and noon, then rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 45. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 10pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Rain and snow before 9am, then snow between 9am and noon, then rain after noon. High near 44. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.