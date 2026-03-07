Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy.