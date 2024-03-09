Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind around 8 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

