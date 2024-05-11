Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.