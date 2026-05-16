Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

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Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

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