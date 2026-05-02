Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

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Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.