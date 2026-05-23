Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy