Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2024

Saturday: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.