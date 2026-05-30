Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Related Articles

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026

Quilting on the Green Returns to Expedition Island Friday

Quilting on the Green Returns to Expedition Island Friday

Election Filings: Numerous Filings Recorded Day Before Deadline

Election Filings: Numerous Filings Recorded Day Before Deadline