Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

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Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.