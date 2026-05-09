Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

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Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.