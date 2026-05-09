Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Related Articles

YWCA to Kill Childcare Program in June

YWCA to Kill Childcare Program in June

400 Miles Walked in ‘Miles For Meeka’

400 Miles Walked in ‘Miles For Meeka’

Megan Guess Wins DAISY Award

Megan Guess Wins DAISY Award

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2026