Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.