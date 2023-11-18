Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of snow showers between 9am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thanksgiving Day: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Related Articles

Feast at East for Parents for Parents Wanting School Technology Info

Feast at East for Parents for Parents Wanting School Technology Info

Public Workshops Highlight Distrust in BLM

Public Workshops Highlight Distrust in BLM

Crowheart Energy Donates Over $14K in Food Items

Crowheart Energy Donates Over $14K in Food Items

College Board Approves GEAR UP Grant and Interpreting Services Contract

College Board Approves GEAR UP Grant and Interpreting Services Contract