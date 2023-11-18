Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of snow showers between 9am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thanksgiving Day: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.