Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.