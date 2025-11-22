Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Weather Forecast for Friday, November 21, 2025

Clevenger Addresses Rumors About Possible Move to North Carolina

Saturday Mass at Saints Cyril Church Marks 100th Anniversary

WYDOT Increases Speed Limit in Westbound I-80 Tunnel

