Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.