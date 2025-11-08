Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.