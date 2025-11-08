Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

