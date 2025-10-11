Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 11, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Rain showers likely before 4am, then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Related Articles

Wyoming Horror Author Dean Petersen to Hold Book Signing in Green River

Wyoming Horror Author Dean Petersen to Hold Book Signing in Green River

GRPD Announces Highway Patrol Assistance in Crash Investigation

GRPD Announces Highway Patrol Assistance in Crash Investigation

WYDOT Driver Services Offices to Temporarily Close Next Week

WYDOT Driver Services Offices to Temporarily Close Next Week

Weather Forecast for Friday, October 10, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, October 10, 2025