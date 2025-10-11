Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Rain showers likely before 4am, then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.