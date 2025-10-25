Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.