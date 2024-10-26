Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.