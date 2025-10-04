Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.