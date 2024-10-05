Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.