Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Green River Fire Chief Has Been Named

Weather Forecast for Friday, September 12, 2025

Green River Appoints New Fire Chief

Superintendent Degenfelder Outlines Six Key Education Initiatives at Rock Springs Chamber Luncheon

